By Scott T. Sterling

The stars of The Voice are throwing it back to the Rat Pack.

Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine have teamed up for a stylish new promo clip featuring the singers taking on retro classics in a throwback nightclub setting.

The stylized black & white video opens with Levine and Sheton trading onstage banter at the Las Vegas Sands casino before launching into a spirited take on jazz standard “Fly Me to the Moon,” best known as performed by Frank Sinatra.

Clarkson and Keys are seen enjoying the show in the audience before Levine welcomes them to the stage. The pair team up for a sultry rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

This season marks Clarkson’s first full term as a coach on The Voice, with Keys returning for her third non-consecutive season.

The Voice‘s 14th season premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

