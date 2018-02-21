Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Portugal. The Man recorded one of 2017’s catchiest songs, “Feel It Still,” and now they’re promoting their latest single “Live In The Moment.”

Last night (Feb. 20), they stopped by The Late Show set to perform the song, accompanied by the BK Steppers and the P.S. 22 Chorus. Fresh off their GRAMMY win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Portugal. The Man delivered a spirited version of “Live In The Moment” with their special guests.

The BK Steppers are a Brooklyn-based marching band founded at the Jackie Robinson Center for Physical Culture. They wore signature blue uniforms and backed the group on a variety of hand-held instruments. For the P.S. 22 chorus from Staten Island, New York, this is the second time they have performed with Portugal. The Man, the band first visited their school last summer.

Portugal. The Man are currently out on their 2018 tour with more dates just added, catch them live this summer.

Watch the band perform “Live In The Moment” on ‘Colbert’: