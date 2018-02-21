HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus showed off her Olympic spirit this week. The singer posted a photo of herself with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

The pair are featured sitting on a couch with Cyrus wearing White’s gold medal from his historic win in the men’s halfpipe event  at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Also featured in the photo – one of Miley’s pups and a saint candle bearing the snow boarder’s face,

The pop icon called the athlete “an American legend” and said she was “so proud” of him.

