By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Radiohead fans, this one’s for you.

The band is performing a series of arena shows to promote their 9th LP, A Moon Shaped Pool…and they will end up in Philadelphia for two nights at the Wells Fargo Center!

Radiohead will make multiple appearances in New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale February 23rd.

We get the chance to see them July 31st and August 1st at Wells Fargo, and we can absolutely guarantee this one is going to sell out, so get those tickets early!

Radiohead has been busy as of late, what with the 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer and new music to score the docuseries Blue Planet II. We are extremely lucky that we’ll have two chances to catch the band, so don’t forget the February 23rd on sale date. Put it in your phone, sketch it on some paper, or write it on your hand…because everyone who is anyone is going to be at this show, and we want you to be there, too!