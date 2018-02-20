Photo: Mark Surridge

By Scott T. Sterling

Is Ed Sheeran already a married man?

That was the question sparked by the pop star after a London concert last night (Feb. 20) where Sheeran was sporting a very conspicuous gold band on the third finger of his left hand.

The singer was headlining a show at Indigo at the O2 as part of the War Child BRITs Week series of concerts to benefit children living in war-torn countries (via Page Six).

Sheeran can clearly be seen wearing the ring in fan-captured video below, which has sparked rumors that he’s already tied the knot with his fianceé, Cheery Seaborn.

Seaborn was obviously on the pop star’s mind during the show, as he chatted about life with his betrothed, a friend from high school.

“I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now,” he announced to the crowd about living with Seaborn. “I promise this song isn’t about kitchen appliances.”

The show also included a cover of Nina Simone’s “It’s a New Dawn,” and a reggae take on his global hit, “Shape of You.”