HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
The little one gave Twitter more cause to celebrate on Sunday night.
Filed Under:Beyonce, blue ivy

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé attended Sunday night’s NBA All Star Game with six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Related: Blue Ivy Tells JAY-Z and Beyonce to Shush During GRAMMYs

As the youngster did at the GRAMMY Awards, Blue Ivy stole the show with a few diva flourishes as she sat courtside.

The Houston Rockets’ mascot Clutch the Rocket Bear picked up Blue Ivy and carried her through a few bars of “The Twist.” The Rockets have earned shout-outs in Bey songs like “Countdown,” so they’re practically family. Diddy makes a cameo as well.

Photos showed the pint-sized member of music’s royal family dressed in a leather jacket, ripped jeans and aviator sunglasses.

Check out the fun moments below.

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Victoria Beckham: No Spice Girls TourPosh Spice has just crushed the hopes of Spice Girls fans everywhere.
Dave Matthews Discusses New DMB AlbumHe promises the focus of the band's ninth studio album will be on love and he'll be staying away from anything political.

Listen Live