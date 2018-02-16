HALF THE AMOUNT OF COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS! | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Filed Under:Khalid, normani, normani kordei
Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Scott T. Sterling

Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani are in the mood to play.

Related: Khalid Handles Heartbreak in ‘Saved’ Video

The dynamic duo explores voyeuristic tendencies in the new “Love Lies” video, the song slated for the upcoming teen coming of age movie, Love, Simon.

The video finds Khalid making plans to connect with Normani in a downtown L.A. hotel. As the video progresses, it is revealed that the pair isn’t exactly meeting up—Normani is putting on a sexy show in a fancy hotel window, while Khalid enjoys the spectacle from a nearby rooftop.

Watch the sultry new clip at Radio.com.

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Victoria Beckham: No Spice Girls TourPosh Spice has just crushed the hopes of Spice Girls fans everywhere.

Listen Live