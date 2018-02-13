Photo: John David Mercer /USA TODAY Sports

By Scott T. Sterling

Victoria Beckham has just crushed the hopes of Spice Girls fans everywhere.

The woman once known as “Posh Spice” has poured a bucket of cold water on rumors that the legendary ’90s pop icons were set to reconvene for a reunion.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham told Vogue during a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 in New York over the weekend (Feb. 10).

It’s only fitting that Beckham shut down the rumors, and she’s the one who sparked them by sharing a new photo of the Spice Girls spending time together at the home of Geri Horner, better known by her maiden name, Geri Halliwell, AKA “Ginger Spice.”

“It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely,” Beckham said of the moment. “I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

Beckham turned thoughtful when pressed about any future plans for the Spice Girls.

“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for,” she explained. “What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” adding that her focus is now on her fashion line.

For those Spice Girls fans holding onto hope for something to anticipate, Beckham did leave a little something to chew on.

“It’s a positive thing,” she said. “You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit.”