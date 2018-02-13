HEAR JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BACK-TO-BACK = YOU COULD WIN TIX TO 12/17 SHOW! | BRUNO MARS TIX TODAY 4P-5P|  LISTEN LIVE |
Look what rehearsals made her do.
Filed Under:Taylor Swift
Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s Reputation took the Billboard album charts by storm last year, becoming 2017’s best-selling record and delivering hits including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “End Game.”

Related: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Share ‘Endgame’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

Naturally, Swift announced a blockbuster stadium tour last year which kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. As she gears up for the four-leg, 51 concert (and growing) tour, she offered fans a glimpse of her preparations.

Taylor shared an Instagram photo from behind the scenes of a rehearsal. The Fearless hitmaker shot a selfie in front of massive tables of audio equipment and captioned the photo, “Repu-hearsals.”

If Taylor’s most recent 1989 tour is any indication, the Reputation tour will include major guests, elaborate sets and more than a few costume changes.

Taylor appears eager to get her latest musical reinvention on the road. See her in rehearsal mode here:

Repu-hearsals 🎶

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Photos from Today's Celebration!The Eagles made the city proud, and, today, so did the fans.

Listen Live