HEAR JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BACK-TO-BACK = YOU COULD WIN TIX TO 12/17 SHOW! | BRUNO MARS TIX TODAY 4P-5P|  LISTEN LIVE |
Filed Under:Pikachu, pokemon, rita ora, Ryan Reynolds
Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Scott T. Sterling

Pokémon is coming to life, and Rita Ora is along for the ride.

Related: Liam Payne & Rita Ora Debut ‘For You’ Video

Ora will follow her onscreen and soundtrack contributions for current blockbuster Fifty Shades Freed to the cast of Detective Pikachu, an upcoming live-action adaptation of the legendary video game series.

Ora will join a cast led by Ryan Reynolds and includes Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Details regarding Ora’s role in the movie is being kept under wraps for now.

The movie is currently in production.

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Photos from Today's Celebration!The Eagles made the city proud, and, today, so did the fans.

Listen Live