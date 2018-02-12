By Shannon Frost Greenstein

The math might seem obvious, but let’s spell it out.

Bruno Mars is coming to Philadelphia, and he’s coming for two shows. He’ll be here twice. There are two opportunities to see Bruno Mars. TWO OF THEM.

Throw in Cardi B., and that’s some kind of awesome the level of which my puny brain cannot comprehend.

So, let’s get into the nitty gritty.

Bruno will be here in Philly September 19th and 20th at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets go on sale for BOTH shows on Friday, February 16th at 12:00 p.m. You can grab them HERE.

Bruno is coming off a huge night at the GRAMMYs, and Cardi B. is so hot right now. (That Hansel is so hot right now…) The pair are promising to put on a steamy show, and everyone who’s anyone is going to try to go!

Luckily, as previously stated, there’s two times the Bruno Mars to love here in Philly, and two chances to get in and see him. Reading between the lines, there’s NO EXCUSE for missing this show, provided you’re paying attention Friday at 12:00 when tickets become available!

Good luck, and can’t wait to see you there!