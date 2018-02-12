HEAR JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BACK-TO-BACK = YOU COULD WIN TIX TO 12/17 SHOW! | BRUNO MARS TIX TODAY 4P-5P|  LISTEN LIVE |
Filed Under:Bruno Mars, Cardi B.

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

The math might seem obvious, but let’s spell it out.

Bruno Mars is coming to Philadelphia, and he’s coming for two shows.  He’ll be here twice.  There are two opportunities to see Bruno Mars.  TWO OF THEM.

Throw in Cardi B., and that’s some kind of awesome the level of which my puny brain cannot comprehend.

So, let’s get into the nitty gritty.

Bruno will be here in Philly September 19th and 20th at the Wells Fargo Center.  Tickets go on sale for BOTH shows on Friday, February 16th at 12:00 p.m.  You can grab them HERE.

Bruno is coming off a huge night at the GRAMMYs, and Cardi B. is so hot right now.  (That Hansel is so hot right now…)  The pair are promising to put on a steamy show, and everyone who’s anyone is going to try to go!

Luckily, as previously stated, there’s two times the Bruno Mars to love here in Philly, and two chances to get in and see him.  Reading between the lines, there’s NO EXCUSE for missing this show, provided you’re paying attention Friday at 12:00 when tickets become available!

Good luck, and can’t wait to see you there!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Photos from Today's Celebration!The Eagles made the city proud, and, today, so did the fans.

Listen Live