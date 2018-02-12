By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Jason Mraz is bringing a North American Summer Tour to Philly, and it comes with some free good vibes!

Jason will be accompanied by special guest Brett Dennen, and the tour…aptly titled “Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen”…comes to the Mann Center on Saturday, August 11th. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and can be purchased in the following ways:

Manncenter.org

Ticketmaster.org

AEGPresents.com

The Mann Center Box Office

By Calling 800-745-3000

Jason has been busy as of late on the Great White Way, playing the male lead in the musical “Waitress” on Broadway. His run received a great deal of acclaim, and was even extended twice, wrapping up just last night. As you’re probably aware, he’s a multiple GRAMMY winner with numerous platinum certifications for his releases. Best of all, the singer-songwriter is known for his social activism and philanthropic efforts, his own foundation focusing on arts education and equal opportunities for all.

The Good Vibes tour is an extensive one, crossing the country from July through September. Throw in Brett Dennen, whose new single “Already Gone” from his forthcoming EP “Let’s…” has been climbing the radio charts since its January debut, and you’ve got the makings for one great show. Come share in the good vibes, and don’t forget to pick up those tickets Friday at 10 a.m.!