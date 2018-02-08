By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Today was perfect.

Today had beautiful weather, great entertainment, great vibes. The fans made the city proud, just like the Eagles made our city proud, and it was an experience to remember for thousands upon thousands upon hundreds of thousands of people.

If you were out along the route, we hope you enjoyed yourself! If you were watching the parade from the comfort of your home, we hope it was a great time! We are so pumped from being out with the fans, and want to thank you for making it, literally, perfect. For all of us.

