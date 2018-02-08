STARTING MONDAY 2/12: HEAR JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE PLAY BACK-TO-BACK WIN TIX TO HIS 12/17 | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Adam Levine, maroon 5
Photo: Travis Schneider

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 have a new music video, and things get weird.

Related: Maroon 5 Add Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for ‘Wait’ Remix

The surreal clip stars actress Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas) and frontman Adam Levine dealing with a series of bizarre scenarios while they work through their relationship, opening with the singer crashing her funeral only to brings her back to life with the sting of a scorpion.

Later in the video, the couple argues amidst an apocalyptic landscape while fire rains from the sky.

Watch the Dave Meyers-directed clip below.

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
Photos from Today's Celebration!The Eagles made the city proud, and, today, so did the fans.

Listen Live