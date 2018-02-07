By Shannon Frost Greenstein

All Eagles fans have been happily sporting their gear since Sunday’s victory, and the area is so green, it must be visible from space.

If you’d like yet another way to show your Eagles pride, though, have you considered green hair? No, not with Kool-Aid or…flashback from the nineties…Manic Panic, but with professional, high-quality hair extensions.

That’s what New Jersey salon Moxie Blue is offering to celebrate the grand opening of their new Philly location at 2nd and Race. And if that doesn’t strike your interest…how about the fact that they’re free???

That’s right. During the grand opening party tonight, Wednesday, February 7th, Moxie Blue will be offering hair and makeup tips, goody bags, and free green hair extensions…while supplies last. Therefore, if you’re obsessed with the idea of being an Eagles supporter from head to toe, you’ll want to get there as soon after the 7:00 p.m. start date as possible.

Additionally, there will be a scotch tasting, specialty cocktails, a raw and sushi bar from Moxie Blue’s down-the-street neighbor, Tuna Bar, and the Moxie Blue staff on hand to pass out coupons and product samples. DJ SpenDenn will provide the entertainment.

Tomorrow’s parade will be a once-in-a-lifetime event…a team’s first Super Bowl victory is something that can NEVER be topped…so if you want to show your spirit and dress up your ‘do at the same time, definitely check out the grand opening of Moxie Blue in Old City. Then be sure to sport your green hair at the CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE on Thursday! See you out there!