Operation: Engagement was a success thanks to Family & Co. Jewelers, Liberty USO, and Today’s 96.5!

Lee Spitler, a U.S. veteran, popped the question to his girlfriend Shannon Bernak, on the Art Museum Steps with a custom engagement ring courtesy of Family & Co Jewelers and their partnership with the Liberty USO.

The couple met overseas in Kuwait and started dating when Spitler came back from his service.

Check out the engagement below!