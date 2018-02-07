SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD:  THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS! | GET ALL PARADE DETAILS HERE|SUPERBOWL 52 COVERAGE FROM CBSPHILLY| LISTEN LIVE

Lee Spitler, a U.S. veteran, popped the question to his girlfriend Shannon Bernak, on the Art Museum Steps with a custom engagement ring courtesy of Family & Co Jewelers and their partnership with the Liberty USO.

The couple met overseas in Kuwait and started dating when Spitler came back from his service.

Check out the engagement below!

 

