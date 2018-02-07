Operation: Engagement was a success thanks to Family & Co. Jewelers, Liberty USO, and Today’s 96.5!
Lee Spitler, a U.S. veteran, popped the question to his girlfriend Shannon Bernak, on the Art Museum Steps with a custom engagement ring courtesy of Family & Co Jewelers and their partnership with the Liberty USO.
The couple met overseas in Kuwait and started dating when Spitler came back from his service.
Check out the engagement below!
