By Hayden Wright

Sting and Shaggy came on strong at this year’s GRAMMY Awards as music’s newest power-collaborators. They performed their new song “Don’t Make Me Wait,” rode the subway with James Corden and riffed on Shaggy’s standard “It Wasn’t Me.”

Now the pair has released the official video for “Don’t Make Me Wait” and it transports the artists to the Caribbean. Shaggy acquaints Sting with his Jamaican tableau of barber shops, domino games, schoolchildren in uniforms, dancehall parties and sunshine.

“We made a video with the people of Kingston as a part of it,” Sting told Radio.com. “We played pool, we drank Red Stripe beer, and we danced, we had a good dance party.”

“Don’t Make Me Wait” appears on Sting and Shaggy’s forthcoming collaborative album, 44/876, which is scheduled for release on April 20.

Watch the video for “Don’t Make Me Wait” here:

