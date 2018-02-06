SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD:  THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS! | GET ALL PARADE DETAILS HERE|SUPERBOWL 52 COVERAGE FROM CBSPHILLY| LISTEN LIVE
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on the field prior to Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Ladies.  Gentlemen.  I’m about to ruin your day.

I know you’ve been waiting, and hoping, and dreaming.  I know you were praying your chance would come.  I know you were holding on to the thought that you might meet Carson Wentz, fall madly in love, and end up marrying him in a dream wedding attended by the entire Eagles Squad and Doug Pederson, too.

Unfortunately…I have to dash those dreams.  Carson Wentz is taken.  He’s officially engaged.

He revealed on Instagram not long ago that he popped the question to girlfriend Maddie, and captioned it with the sweetest thought anyone can possibly contrive:  “Now Maddie and I both got us a ring.”

The picture shows Carson down on one knee, ostensibly on a rooftop, surrounded by candles.  That is to say, any boy or girl’s dream engagement.

 

Carson Wentz, as you OBVIOUSLY know, is the Eagles starting quarterback, but missed out on a Super Bowl performance due to a torn ACL.  He’s already rehabbing it to be back in fighting form next season, but it looks like he’ll also be busy doing some wedding and honeymoon planning before then, too!

Congratulations to Carson and Maddie!  True love is a gift from God, and these two seem like a great fit.

Now…how soon until we’re welcoming little Eaglets???

