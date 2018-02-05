By Shannon Frost Greenstein

JT fans, wipe your tears.

Yes, his June 2nd show is sold out. Tickets went fast, faster than Nick Foles, and I’m guessing there are a LOT of you who didn’t get the chance to snag any.

Well, today is a good day. And, no, I’m not talking about the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, even though that makes this the BEST day since 1960. But in addition to that AWESOME news, here’s some more:

There’s been a second show added!

You can still see Justin Timberlake!

You’ve got another shot at tickets!

Do I have your attention? Good, because here are the details:

It’s JT’s Man of the Woods Tour, and it’s stopping by the Wells Fargo Center AGAIN on December 17th. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 19th at 10 a.m. and will be able to be purchased HERE.

After Justin’s performance at the Super Bowl LII halftime show, I’m guessing those of you who missed out on tickets to the June show were pretty despondent. It is our privilege, then, to add to this JOYOUS DAY with another chance to see him in December!

Remember, Monday, February 19th is the ticket on sale date, and it will be a happy holiday season indeed if you’re on your way to see the Man of the Woods! May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor!