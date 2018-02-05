SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD:  THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ARE SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS!  | GAME DETAILS| LISTEN LIVE |
Filed Under:Beyonce
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé has some Valentine’s Day gifts for you.

Related: Shocked Grandma in Photo With JAY-Z and Beyoncé Recalls Moment

The superstar has revealed a new capsule collection of Valentine’s Day merchandise just in the nick of time ahead of the big romantic holiday.

The colorful new items were revealed on social media via Beyoncé’s official merchandise store. See the tweet below.

Among the items in the kicky new collection include red “Bootylicious” shorts, a matching “Bey Mine” crop top, and the adult onesies do look pretty comfy.

See the entire line here.

 

More From Today's 96.5

Just Announced! ANOTHER Justin Timberlake Show!Did you miss out on tickets to the Man of the Woods Tour? Well, today's your lucky day, because Justin Timberlake is coming back in December!
New Video Shows the Truth about Eagles Fans: WatchVideographer Matt Conlin filmed #EaglesRealFans to show the world how great Eagles fans ACTUALLY are!

Listen Live