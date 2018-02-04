(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Mike Dubs

The Dave Matthews Band kicked off their highly anticipated return to the road in 2018 by headlining The Night Before presented by Entercom in St. Paul, Minnesota last night (Feb 3).

Outside of their set at the ‘A Concert for Charlottesville’ benefit this past September, this was the first show for the entire band since 2016.

Missing from the DMB stage though was the band’s longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley, who announced on Friday (Feb 2) that he was taking a break from performing as he focuses on his health and his family.

Dave Matthews addressed his absence mid-set by saying, “It’s really nice to be up here with all my friends, and those that are not here, we send our deepest love.” The band’s passionate fans erupted with applause, showing their support.

The mood was electric at the sold-out show, with fans cheering along with each guitar solo, jam session, and of course, Dave Matthews’ ever-so-animated dance moves.

Within the two and a half hour set were surprises and rarities for those that braved the snow and freezing temperatures in St Paul to attend. Including ‘Time Bomb,” which they haven’t played since 2013, and an appearance by Robert Randolph, who joined the band on steel guitar for ‘Jimi Thing’ and their cover of “Sexy M.F,” honoring Minnesota’s own, Prince.

A tribute to Tom Petty shortly followed with “Running Down A Dream,” complete with a show stopping performance from Tim Reynold’s of the song’s signature Mike Campbell guitar solo.

And the set wasn’t without familiar favorites as well, including “Don’t Drink the Water,” “Satellite,” “So Much To Say” and “The Space Between.” The Night Before concert had the city of St. Paul buzzing before, after, and likely well into the Big Game.

The Dave Matthews Band will be heading out on the road this summer, starting May 18th, and a new album is planned for later year. See the full set list from The Night Before concert below.

The Night Before presented by Entercom:

Don’t Drink The Water

So Much To Say

Satellite

Why I Am

You Never Know

#41

Granny

The Space Between

Alligator Pie

Jimi Thing (with Robert Randolph)

Sex M.F. (with Robert Randolph)

Runnin’ Down A Dream

Samurai Cop

When The World Ends

Time Bomb

What Would You Say

You and Me

Pantala Naga Pampa

Rapunzel

ENCORE:

Grey Street

Ants Marching