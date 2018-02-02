Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

With Kelly Clarkson as his guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host stood behind a bar and made specialty cocktails for a segment called “Day Drinking.”

The SNL alum pounded a beer to kick things off, then he served the singer “The Simon Cowell,” which contained hot sauce, vodka and bitters — reflecting her relationship with the American Idol judge.

Meyers also fixed the “Grammy” which included brandy and Werther’s original candy. He joked that it was to honor his 2016 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word album (for Yes Please), not the multiple GRAMMY awards Clarkson has racked up.

Then, the two traded places and Clarkson started serving Meyers drinks. “The Blake Shelton” included bourbon, whiskey, Southern Comfort and B-A-N-A-N-A-S, in honor of Gwen Stefani.

Later, the pair went shot for shot, and it was clear that the alcohol was taking effect. Meyers gave Clarkson the cognitive test that President Donald Trump took and the two celebrities took shots between answers.

Meyers also confessed his love for “Since You’ve Been Gone” and proceeded to serenade Kelly with the hit tune.

Watch the hijinks below. But if you’re going to drink make sure you don’t drive or operate heavy machinery: