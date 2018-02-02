E-A-G-L-E-S...EAGLES! | FOLLOW THE TEAM IN MINNESOTA| LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Photo: Kai Z. Feng

The 24K Magic World Tour will continue on!

Bruno Mars confirmed today’s earlier tease by announcing the cities he’ll be stopping in with special guest Cardi B.

The ‘finale’ run for the 11-time GRAMMY winner will include visits to Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Newark, Philadelphia, St. Paul, Toronto, and Tulsa. Dates and venues to be announced soon.

Tickets for the dates are set to go on-sale February 16th.

