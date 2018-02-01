LET'S GO EAGLES! | WIN YOUR WAY TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S EXTRA PHILLY SHOWWIN YOUR WAY TO TRAIN @ HOAGIE NATION FEST!LISTEN LIVE |
Filed Under:Eagles, Super Bowl LII, videos
Jan 13, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) wears a dog mask after the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

It’s no secret that Philadelphia has a reputation, especially when it comes to the fans of its sports teams.  We have not been painted in a very favorable light in the media, and there is almost a stigma in being a fan from Philadelphia…it is assumed we are all rowdy, destructive, morally bankrupt hellions who respect nothing.

Sure, there’s the Santa snowball thing.  And sure, some imbecile punched a horse two weeks ago.  And sure, there’s a fair bit of general merriment at our tailgates which have been known to escalate into violence.

But those are isolated incidents.  I think you’ll agree, the majority of fans…Eagles fans in particular…are great people.  They love their team, they love their city, and they just want to support the hardworking athletes who give us all something to believe in.

And now, there’s FINALLY a video on YouTube which shows the true Eagles fans:  Excited.  Caring.  There for each other.  Wanting to embrace all that is Philadelphia, because we are PROUD of our city.

Videographer Matt Conlin is only 23 years old, but his newest creation seems to be the work of someone far more experienced.  He attended the NFC title game against the Vikings, and shot some footage with the intention of disproving the reputation fans do not deserve.  Conlin was aiming for authenticity, commenting, “…the biggest driving factor behind the video (is) giving a real look of what it means to tailgate (in Philadelphia).”

Check out the montage below, which, again, is incredibly well done and pretty moving, according to THIS Eagles fan.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Philly Donut Shop Taking Eagles/Pats Rivalry to a New LevelThere will be no New-England-themed donuts in THIS town, thank you very much.
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live