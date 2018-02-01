LET'S GO EAGLES! | WIN YOUR WAY TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S EXTRA PHILLY SHOWWIN YOUR WAY TO TRAIN @ HOAGIE NATION FEST!LISTEN LIVE |
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men’s song, “If You Leave Me Now,” is so good that they’ve done it again.

The two pop forces celebrated the standout track from Puth’s upcoming second album, Voicenotes, by reconvening in a recording studio for a live take.

The track’s lush, ’90s throwback production is a celebration of Boyz II Men’s legendary sound, which Puth celebrates on the stunning tune.

Watch the video below.

