(Photo by Akira Suwa/Philadelphia Inquirer/KRT)

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

In case you had ANY doubt left, Wawa is the ultimate convenience store.

I’m not talking about the great hoagies, or the iconic pretzels, or the espresso drinks you can apparently order at the sandwich counter. I’m talking about the coffee.

Specifically, the free coffee.

THAT’S RIGHT. FREE COFFEE.

Wawa is stepping up to represent Philly and its team, because they are offering free coffee of any size on Sunday, February 4th until kickoff at 6:30.

Let’s do the math.

That could be a free 24 ounce cup of coffee. Let’s say you down one of those an hour…times eighteen hours…times twenty four ounces…that’s…um…carry the two…divide by zero…um…

You know what? You can literally have all the free coffee you want. Just so long as you’re getting it on the 4th, prior to 6:30 p.m., it’s quite seriously all you can drink.

“In honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO. “We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for a different bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city a long-awaited championship! So, no matter how you spend your day preparing for the Big Game, be sure to stop by and grab a cup of coffee on us!”