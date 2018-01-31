Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus dressed to impress the honoree of the night, Sir Elton John, at the legend’s I’m Still Standing Tribute.

The pop star posted several poses of herself in silver, glittery hot pants, matching shirt and high heel knee high-boots, in honor of the hisotrically flashy “Crocodile Rock” singer.

She wrote, “Backstage “I’m Still Standing” @eltonjohn tribute! #Bi–hIsBack.”

The two performed John’s iconic “Tiny Dancer” together Sunday, Jan. 28 at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The tribute show to Elton John was taped at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. It is scheduled for release later in 2018 on CBS.

Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith and Keith Urban were among the musicians who also honored Sir Elton.

Check out Miley’s Instagram posts from the night here.