By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible Tour is approaching.

You’re very, very lucky…because there are THREE AREA APPEARANCES, which means three chances to see Kevin Hart, three chances to have a great night, three chances to laugh yourself silly and hear new material and enjoy the endorphins that come from good friends, good venues, and good comedy.

Here’s the low-down:

On Saturday, May 26th…that’s Memorial Day Weekend!…he’ll be at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

On Saturday, July 14th, he’ll be at the BB&T Pavilion.

And on Saturday, November 24th, it’ll be the Wells Fargo Center!

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, January 31st at noon.

Tickets are available HERE.

Why haven’t you set a phone reminder yet??? You don’t want to miss this!

Remember, it’s Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible Tour, but we firmly believe there is nothing irresponsible about this man…just highly contagious humor, an appreciation for his fans, and, believe it or not, a Philly connection! Kevin Hart is one of our own, as proven by his return visits to his family every holiday season, so let’s support him the best way we know how: By going to see his shows!

Wednesday at noon…don’t forget!