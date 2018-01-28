LET'S GO EAGLES! | WIN YOUR WAY TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S EXTRA PHILLY SHOWWIN YOUR WAY TO TRAIN @ HOAGIE NATION FEST!LISTEN LIVE |
Photo: USA Today

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are airing tonight (January 28) live from New York City. We are here to roll out the red carpet for you. Our gallery below features all of your favorite stars attending Music’s Biggest Night.

Tonight’s ceremony will hosted by James Corden will honor artists from all genres and celebrate the best music of 2017.

For this year’s awards, the red carpet was lined with white roses as many celebrities wore the flower in support of the Time’s Up campaign, which seeks to bring awareness to gender inequality and sexual misconduct against women.

Below, preview the awards by checking out some of your favorite artists as they rocked the red carpet:

Lady Gaga

sipa 22150195 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

The Chainsmokers

sipa 22150251 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

Cardi B

usatsi 10572681 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

Sam Smith

usatsi 10572616 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

usatsi 10572630 0 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

Kesha

usatsi 10572604 1 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

Rick Ross

sipa 22150379 GALLERY: Stars on Red Carpet of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Photo: USA Today

 

 

