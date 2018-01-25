EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
Filed Under:Taylor Swift
Photo: Mert & Marcus

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

You MUST know by now that Taylor Swfit is at Lincoln Financial Field on July 13th and 14th.  It’s the Reputation Stadium Tour, and it’s going to be EPIC.  Everyone who is anyone is going to be going, and anyone who goes is going to be the envy of everyone else!

And WE want to help.

taylor giveaway Hear Taylor Twice, Score Taylor Tickets!Starting this Monday, January 29th, through Friday, February 2nd, every time you hear us play two Taylor Swift songs back-to-back, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to her July 13th show!

As soon as you hear that second Taylor song, you’ll want to dial 215-263-9650.  20th caller snags the tickets!  It’s that easy!

Remember, the show is July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field.  It starts at 7:00, and, if you’ve ever been to a Taylor show, you know how off-the-hook it’s going to be!

So make sure to listen all next week for the dulcet tones of Taylor’s amazing voice.  If you hear one of her songs once, you’re halfway there; if you hear the second, pick up the phone and start dialing!  The back-to-back free-ticket fun will be every day, only on Today’s 96.5!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Philly Donut Shop Taking Eagles/Pats Rivalry to a New LevelThere will be no New-England-themed donuts in THIS town, thank you very much.
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live