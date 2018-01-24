EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
Filed Under:Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

I suppose it’s understandable.

The Eagles have never had a Super Bowl win.  Yes, they have won three NFL Championships, but that was prior to the matchup being renamed the “Super Bowl”, so Philly fans are still waiting for that elusive honor which is “Super Bowl Champions.”

The Patriots, on the other hand, have received that honor many, many times.

So it’s only natural that a tense rivalry would develop.  And evidence of that rivalry is already coming to light, in the form of Dottie’s Donuts, a Philadelphia-area donut shop which has taken a bold stance:

No Boston Cream donuts until the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

“Until the Eagles win the Super Bowl, we won’t be serving our Boston cream donuts or any other ‘New England themed’ donuts,” the vegan doughnut company posted Monday morning on social media.

Owner Jeff Poleon assured his followers that there would be no Massachusetts-themed donuts under his watch…not until the Eagles take a Super Bowl title.  This means there people who might be waiting on Boston Creams for at least two weeks, if things go well…and perhaps indefinitely, if they don’t.

In their place?  You have options.  One is of the “Creamed Boston” variety.  And the other is the Philly-inspired “Greased Pole donut”, a concoction of peanut butter vanilla cream, cookies, and custard which is meant to symbolize an Eagles fan atop a greased lamp post.

Keep your opinions about its appearance to yourself.  It sounds delicious.

Anyway, here’s hoping Dottie’s Donuts starts serving Boston Creams again after February 4th…cause we ALL know what that would mean.

#FLYEAGLESFLY

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" is Coming to Philly!!!Circle June 2nd on your calendar, because Justin Timberlake is coming to the Wells Fargo Center!
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!

Listen Live