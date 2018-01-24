Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

It’s not something you typically think about, but all the accounts on Twitter? All the people, places, things, and ideas you follow? They all have someone running the social media account. There’s always a face behind those anonymous tweets.

And the person running the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport REALLY appears to like Justin Timberlake.

It started off innocuously. The Super Bowl is being played in Minneapolis this year, and Justin Timberlake is the halftime act, so the Twitter handler’s interest seems explainable.

Hey @jtimberlake, loving the new album! Heard you're coming to Minnesota soon! Just an FYI for you, we do have live music at MSP Airport. #justsayin — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 18, 2018

Sure would be cool to have Justin Timberlake play at the airport, right? We totally see where he’s coming from.

Then things start to get a bit more creative.

Hey @jtimberlake, do you know what's real and not filthy? MSP Airport! #JTtoMSP — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 19, 2018

Get it? It’s a play on words, because of Justin Timberlake’s single…well, you probably get it.

Next, the MSP Twitter handler starts to sound a wee bit desperate.

Hey @jtimberlake, haven't heard from you in a while! We should meet up for coffee sometime next week? #JTtoMSP — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 20, 2018

And a little creepy.

Hey @jtimberlake, just wishing you a good night. Hope to see you soon! #JTtoMSP — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 21, 2018

And then, both creative AND creepy.

We understand how hard it is to keep track of all your tweets @jtimberlake, that's probably why we haven't heard from you yet. Totally understand! But don't worry, we'll wait longer! #JTtoMSP — MSP Airport (@mspairport) January 21, 2018

As of now, there’s still been no response from Timberlake, so you can’t help but feel a little bad for the Minneapolis/Saint Paul airport and its social media guy. They’re trying SO hard, and you have to respect that kind of tenacity. Here’s hoping JT gives them some love soon, before they lose all hope and refuse to let anyone through the terminal Super Bowl weekend!