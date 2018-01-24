By Shannon Frost Greenstein
It’s not something you typically think about, but all the accounts on Twitter? All the people, places, things, and ideas you follow? They all have someone running the social media account. There’s always a face behind those anonymous tweets.
And the person running the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport REALLY appears to like Justin Timberlake.
It started off innocuously. The Super Bowl is being played in Minneapolis this year, and Justin Timberlake is the halftime act, so the Twitter handler’s interest seems explainable.
Sure would be cool to have Justin Timberlake play at the airport, right? We totally see where he’s coming from.
Then things start to get a bit more creative.
Get it? It’s a play on words, because of Justin Timberlake’s single…well, you probably get it.
Next, the MSP Twitter handler starts to sound a wee bit desperate.
And a little creepy.
And then, both creative AND creepy.
As of now, there’s still been no response from Timberlake, so you can’t help but feel a little bad for the Minneapolis/Saint Paul airport and its social media guy. They’re trying SO hard, and you have to respect that kind of tenacity. Here’s hoping JT gives them some love soon, before they lose all hope and refuse to let anyone through the terminal Super Bowl weekend!