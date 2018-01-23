EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
Filed Under:joey fatone, Justin Timberlake, NSYNC, super bowl
Photo: Sammi / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sorry, *NSYNC fans.

According to boy band’s very own Joey Fatone, a group reunion won’t be a part of former bandmate Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance in Minnesota on Feb. 4.

Related: Justin Timberlake Teases Super Bowl Set in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Fatone made the big reveal outside of West Hollywood restaurant Delilah last weekend while talking to TMZ about the big game.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” Fatone quipped to the cameraman about any chance of an NSYNC reunion as part of Timberlake’s halftime set.

Fatone also doesn’t think Timberlake will be showcasing Janet Jackson during the show, considering the infamous wardrobe malfunction moment at the 2004 Super Bowl.

“He’s not controversial like that,” Fatone said. “He is in a sense, but not in a sense to do it deliberately.”

More From Today's 96.5

Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" is Coming to Philly!!!Circle June 2nd on your calendar, because Justin Timberlake is coming to the Wells Fargo Center!
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!

Listen Live