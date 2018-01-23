EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
Filed Under:Nick Jonas
Photo: Rowan

By Annie Reuter

Nick Jonas has announced his partnership with designer John Varvatos for a new spring/summer 2018 collection.

Inspired by Varvatos’ early life spent in Detroit (via Variety), the line includes t-shirts and sweatshirts emblazoned with “Detroit” and “Rock City.”

The limited-edition collection, JV x NJ, has Jonas serving as the face of the brand. Additional attire includes knitwear and leather jackets ranging from $98 to $798.

“#JVXNJ is here,” Jonas announced on Twitter. “Couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the amazing @johnvarvatos who helped create a collection I’m incredibly proud to show you guys.”

