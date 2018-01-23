EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
Blige earned nominations for acting and songwriting.
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Nominations for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, and The Shape of Water leads the contenders with 13 nominations.

The Best Original Song category includes Sufjan Stevens who was honored for “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name and Mary J. Blige earned a nomination for “Mighty River” from Mudbound. Blige also scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in the film.

Other Best Song nominees include “Stand Up for Something” by Diane Warren and Lonnie R. Lynn from Marshall, “This is Me” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from The Greatest Showman and “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from Coco.

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood earned a Best Original Score nomination for his work on Phantom Thread.

Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also earned nominations.

The Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

