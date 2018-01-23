EAGLES ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!  LISTEN LIVEWIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE |
By Scott T. Sterling

Ally Brooke has a new single coming soon.

The Fifth Harmony singer has revealed that she has a new track, “Perfect,” and it’s due to debut this Friday (Jan. 26). The track features German DJ, Topic.

I am ecstatic to share with my friends that Topic a & I have a song coming out FRIDAY!!!!,” Brooke shared on Twitter. “This one is very special to me.”

“Perfect” will be Brooke’s second project outside of Fifth Harmony. Last year, the singer featured on Lost Kings track, “Look at Us Now” with A$AP Ferg.

See Ally’s announcement below.

