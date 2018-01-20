Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / USA Today
Rihanna has been added to the list of performers at this year’s GRAMMYs.
The eight-time GRAMMY winner will take the stage alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The trio will perform their hit collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”
Rihanna is nominated this year for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY.” with Kendrick Lamar.
The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.
