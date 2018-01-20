Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Congratulations to Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn on their engagement!

The singer shared the news via his official Instagram account, writing: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

For those who are not British, “chuffed” means very pleased.

Check out Ed’s sweet announcement post below.