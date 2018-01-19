LET’S GO EAGLES! | WIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
By Scott T. Sterling

Pop music makes for the most unlikely bedfellows.

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey (brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha) have come together for a new song, “The Middle.”

All three of the artists hit social media to promote the forthcoming single, which is set to debut on Jan. 23.

Zedd even went so far as to post a 16-second “teaser” on YouTube with no audio at all.

It would appear that we’ll all have to wait until Jan. 23 to hear how this country/pop/EDM collaboration will sound—and to see if it’s a cover of the 2001 Jimmy Eat World song of the same name.

