Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel
Imagine Dragons have shared the first look at their new documentary Believer.
Related: Watch A Choir Of 600 People Sing Imagine Dragons’ ‘Believer’
According to the official synopsis, the film “follows Mormon Dan Reynolds, frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons, as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.”
The documentary will premiere this weekend at the Sundance Flim Festival and will be broadcast on HBO this summer.
Check out the short teaser clip below.
More From Today's 96.5
Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" is Coming to Philly!!!Circle June 2nd on your calendar, because Justin Timberlake is coming to the Wells Fargo Center!
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!