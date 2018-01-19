LET’S GO EAGLES! | WIN YOUR WAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” last year; it’s an honor also bestowed on fellow Voice coach Adam Levine.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Jan. 18) the Maroon 5 singer recalled a prank he pulled on Shelton after he won back in 2013.

The singer had a giant poster of the People magazine cover framed (“this is not a cheap practical joke”) and sent to Shelton’s home in Oklahoma.

In turn, Shelton immediately hung the framed Adam Levine People mag cover—in his barn, where Levine says it hangs to this day.

“I guess that lit a fire under him, and he wanted it. But he’s not sexy,” Levine said.

Watch the full clip below.

