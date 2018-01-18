WAY TO GO EAGLES! HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS ALL DAY!  LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Political upheaval and love meet in the star's latest clip.
Justin Timberlake has released his new single “Supplies” and its accompanying video, which features an appearance by Pharrell Williams.

The track is the latest from Timberlake’s highly anticipated studio album Man of the Woods, which is slated to be released on Feb. 2.

In the futuristic video, Timberlake sits and stares at a wall of television monitors broadcasting news clips about racism, misogyny and violence. He wanders a street filled with costumed, white-painted people, alligators and a man with a necklace made of handguns. Timberlake accompanies these powerful images with a love story depicted by warm embraces, face-stroking, and circles of fire spinning around him and his lover.

