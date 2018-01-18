Photo: Courtesy Thirty Tigers
By Scott T. Sterling
John Oates has debuted “Miss the Mississippi and You,” the latest advance track from his upcoming solo album, Arkansas.
The song, which finds the Hall and Oates singer in a melancholy mood, is credited to Bill Halley and was made famous by early country star Jimmie Rodgers.
Arkansas, is due to debut on Feb. 2. Check out “Miss the Mississippi and You” below.
