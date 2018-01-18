WAY TO GO EAGLES! HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS ALL DAY!  LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
The spring tour includes their Coachella appearance.
Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Hayden Wright

Haim have announced their touring itinerary for 2018.

The group tweeted a video announcing the tour, which will kick off April 3 in Portland, Oregon and wrap up May 28 in Morrison, Colorado. In the clip, the sisters perform choreography to the theme song of Sister, Sister — the 1990s switched-at-birth comedy starring Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Watch the fun clip, and see all the of the sibling’s tour dates below.

4/3 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall *
4/4 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
4/6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
4/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
4/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *
4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
4/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *
4/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *
4/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
4/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *
4/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *
5/1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
5/3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
5/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
5/7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
5/8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *
5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *
5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
5/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
5/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Lizzo
# = w/ Lizzo and Maggie Rogers

