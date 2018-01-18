Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Jon Wiederhorn

Camila Cabello is the latest musician to have a hit single remade using classroom instruments.

The pop star took part in the popular Tonight Show segment last night (Jan. 17) with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

Check out the fun performance of “Havana,” which features Cabello rocking a lemon shaker, below.