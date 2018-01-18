Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC
By Jon Wiederhorn
Camila Cabello is the latest musician to have a hit single remade using classroom instruments.
Related: Camila Cabello Shares Heartfelt Thanks To Fans On Album Release Day
The pop star took part in the popular Tonight Show segment last night (Jan. 17) with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.
Check out the fun performance of “Havana,” which features Cabello rocking a lemon shaker, below.
More From Today's 96.5
Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" is Coming to Philly!!!Circle June 2nd on your calendar, because Justin Timberlake is coming to the Wells Fargo Center!
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!