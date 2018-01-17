WAY TO GO EAGLES! HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS ALL DAY!  LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Hey, have you heard Justin Timberlake is coming to town???

Well, he is.  We’ll wait while you process the excitement.  But you’ll want to do that quickly, because we have some news!

justintimberlake web onsale1 You Can Score Justin Timberlake Tickets Before They Go On Sale!Starting Monday, January 22nd through Friday, January 26th, every time you hear two Justin Timberlake songs in a row, you can win tickets to see him on June 2nd at the Wells Fargo Center!

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour tickets go on sale Monday, January 29th.  But if you hear us play two JT songs back…to…back….it’s time to call!

Anyone who’s been to a Justin Timberlake show knows what a great experience it is.  So THOSE are the people, Justin Timberlake fans, you’re going to have to beat to snag these tickets!  Because you can bet EVERYONE is going to want to be at this concert.

Remember, you’re listening for two Justin Timberlake songs, back to back, only on Today’s 96.5!

