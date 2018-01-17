Photo: Courtesy Columbia
By Scott T. Sterling
The Chainsmokers are back with a brand new track titled “Sick Boy.”
The pop duo take it to the stage for the music video, featuring a live performance of the dramatic new music.
“Sick Boy” is the group’s first new music since their 2017 album Memories…Do Not Open.
Watch the new music video below.
