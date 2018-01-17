Photo: Shelley Mays / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Now that fans have a chance to take in “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake is ready to unleash a new song “Supplies” on the world.
Related: Justin Timberlake Shares ‘Man of the Woods’ Studio Footage
Timberlake is teasing the second song and video from his upcoming Man of the Woods album with a snippet of the clip shared via Instagram.
The new video appears to have a political slant, with the teaser featuring the singer sitting in front of a large bank of TV sets showing images of people with guns and the phrase “Stop Racism Now.”
Timberlake’s new video is due to debut tomorrow (Jan. 18) at 8 a.m. EST.
Check out the teaser below.
More From Today's 96.5
Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" is Coming to Philly!!!Circle June 2nd on your calendar, because Justin Timberlake is coming to the Wells Fargo Center!
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!