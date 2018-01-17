Jan 13, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) wears a dog mask after the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Eagles fans, we might be the underdogs, but don’t count us out. Last week’s game proved that our favorite team absolutely has the skills to go all the way, and if we have to go all the way as the underdogs, SO BE IT.

You’ve probably seen the dog masks which have sold out on Amazon. You’ve probably heard that the masks can even be worn at Sunday’s game (though, not going through security, obviously.) But did you know that there’s another piece of attire you can snag to show that you bleed green?

Thanks to Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, there is now a “Home Dogs Gonna Eat” t-shirt you can buy to show your love…AND the proceeds go towards the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Wait. Back up. There’s a shirt you can buy to support the Eagles, support public schools, AND look snazzy?

There is indeed, and if can be yours for a mere $18 on Johnson’s LJ65 online shop. They will also be available at Chickie & Pete’s on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Remember, this is not Lane Johnson’s attempt to turn a profit at the Eagles’ good fortune. His shop is to benefit our often-underserved public school system and the many, many children who pass through it. As his website reads, “The goal of LJ65 is to help The Fund for the Philadelphia School District while providing trendy athletic gear.”

The shirt pictures Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long wearing their German Shepherd masks after the underdog Eagles took home the victory last Saturday. You can be sure you’ll be seeing more of those masks this weekend, but why not grab the shirt to make it a matching set?

And for a last word???

#FlyEaglesFly!!!