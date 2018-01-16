By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Justin Timberlake is hotter than hot right now, with new single “Filthy” and new album “Man of the Woods” due to drop in February.

It should come as no surprise to anyone, then, that a tour was in the works, and, fans, is it ever. It’s the “Man of the Woods Tour”, natch, and it’s coming to the Wells Fargo Center in our fair city on Saturday, June 2nd!

You don’t have to be a millenial to like JT. His is the kind of talent that speaks to something fundamental in all fans, regardless of age, gender, or any of the host of other factors which threaten to divide us. Let us unite, then, in our love of Justin, because this tour, like this album, promises to be epic.

If you take nothing else away from this article, make sure to take away the ticket on-sale date: That is, Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 10 a.m. That’s so important, we’re gonna repeat it. Tickets are on sale Monday, January 29th, starting at 10 a.m. At that point, they can be purchased HERE.

Friends, this is going to be a show to remember, so gather up that leftover Christmas money, stash it somewhere safe, and break it out on January 29th to buy yourself some tickets, because there is nothing worth as much as Justin Timberlake, in the flesh, probably a little sweaty, gettin’ “Filthy” with new material as you gaze upon the stage in wonderment.

Speaking of, check out the video for “Filthy” below, and we’ll see YOU at the concert on the 2nd!